#Market News
February 7, 2013 / 6:00 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Deutsche Bank has suspended five traders suspected of inappropriate conduct following an internal investigation into possible manipulation of the Europe Interbank Offered Rate (Euribor), a source familiar with the matter said.

* Buyout firms have accelerated talks with lenders to secure funding for possible 10-billion-pound ($15.65 billion) bids for EE, the UK’s largest mobile phone operator, according to the Financial Times. A group formed by Apax and KKR and another led by Blackstone and CVC Capital are working on competing offers, the paper said.

* Barclays Plc is nearing the completion of a raft of job cuts at its investment bank as part of its new chief executive’s plan to streamline operations and cut costs, a person familiar with the matter said.

* Cantor Fitzgerald is in advanced talks to buy brokerage firm Seymour Pierce, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.

* One of the key shareholders of Italy’s biggest construction firm Impregilo is set to launch a takeover bid for the rest of the company, sources close to the matter told Reuters.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
