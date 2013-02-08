FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
#Market News
February 8, 2013 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* The United States and Britain will by mid-year levy more fines against those alleged to have been involved in interest rate rigging, with broker ICAP and U.S. bank Citigroup among names in the spotlight, sources close to the probe said.

* Dell Inc’s largest independent shareholder, Southeastern Asset Management Inc, has told the computer maker that a $24.4 billion buyout bid undervalues it, adding to a chorus of investor dissatisfaction with the landmark deal to take it private, two sources close to the situation said.

* AMR Corp creditors plan to meet on Monday and could vote on a potential merger agreement between the bankrupt parent of American Airlines, and US Airways Group Inc, several people familiar with the matter said.

* International drug companies are considering bidding for Ache Laboratorios Farmaceuticos, one of Brazil’s biggest drugmakers, in a deal valuing it at several billion dollars, according to people involved in the process.

* Italy’s Monte dei Paschi said there were no more derivatives losses beyond the 730 million euros ($977.44 million) it has disclosed, which have rattled financial markets and become a campaign issue ahead of parliamentary elections, the Financial Times reported.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
