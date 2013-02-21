UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Citigroup Inc Chairman Michael O‘Neill is not eager to explore a breakup of the third-largest U.S. bank, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* MetLife Inc, the largest U.S. life insurer, has put its British bulk annuity business, MetLife Assurance Ltd, up for sale and has hired investment bankers from Citibank to run an auction for the unit, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* Lufthansa, United Airlines and Air Canada are set to secure EU antitrust approval for their tie-up after agreeing to cede slots at Frankfurt and New York airports to rivals, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

* Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Company (NLNG) has appointed France’s BNP Paribas and GT Bank to help raise around $1.6 billion for six LNG carrier ships, a banking source close to the deal said on Wednesday.

* Private equity firm Forstmann Little & Company has decided to put its sports and modelling talent agency IMG up for sale and is in the process of picking an investment bank to lead the effort, three people familiar with the matter said.