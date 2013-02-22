UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Private equity firm KKR & Co LP has submitted an offer of $75 per share for Gardner Denver Inc, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday, valuing the industrial machinery maker at close to $3.7 billion.

* A court in Rome ruled on Thursday the Italian government’s plan to lend 3.9 billion euros to troubled lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena can go ahead, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

* Brazil’s state-led oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA is in advanced talks to sell stakes in its refineries and other assets in Argentina for $400 million to Argentine company Oil Combustibles, a source close to Petrobras said on Thursday.

* Private equity firm Advent International has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc to help it sell British appliance insurer Domestic & General, in a deal that could fetch about 1 billion pounds, Sky News reported on Thursday.

* U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital has raised $305 million by selling about half of its stake in Indian commercial vehicle financier Shriram Transport Finance Co Ltd , a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

* Deutsche Bank is planning to sell Chinese yuan bonds of up to 2 billion yuan in Taiwan as soon as the first quarter, three sources with close knowledge of the issue said on Friday.

* The owners of German chemical company Evonik are preparing to float 10 percent of their shares by the end of April, two persons familiar with the owners’ thinking said on Thursday.

* Poland’s top lender PKO BP would be interested in buying rival Bank Millennium, a unit of Portugal’s Millennium bcp, PKO’s chief was quoted as saying.

* Billionaire investor Albrecht Knauf plans to raise his stake in German steel distributor Kloeckner & Co SE further after taking a stake of almost 8 percent, a German newspaper reported.