UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Russian oil producer Rosneft is expected to win unconditional European Union regulatory approval for its TNK-BP takeover bid, a source familiar with the matter said, taking it closer to completing the $55 billion deal.

* The Co-operative Bank’s deal to buy more than 600 branches from Lloyds Banking Group is under threat as the Co-op faces a 1 billion pound capital hole, the Financial Times reported.

* Barclays Plc is expected to reveal next week that as many as 600 of its staff are paid more than 1 million pounds ($1.51 million), in the most detailed disclosure yet about how much its 140,000 employees take home each year, The Guardian reported.

* Canadian securities regulators want to change the rules on takeover defences to make it more difficult for hostile bidders to buy Canadian companies, the Globe and Mail reported on Tuesday.

* New York-based investment firm Royalty Pharma does not want to take “no” for an answer to its $6.6 billion offer for Irish drugmaker Elan Corp Plc. The company plans to spend the next few weeks calling Elan shareholders about its offer, according to a source familiar with the situation.

* Clearwire Corp plans to tap financing from Sprint Nextel Corp, in a move that further complicates Dish Network Corp’s effort to buy Clearwire, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

* Best Buy Co Inc founder Richard Schulze’s effort to take the company private is in trouble after attempts to secure financing faltered while an alternative strategy to line up minority investors may not pan out either, five sources familiar with the matter said.

* Private equity firms KKR & Co LP, First Reserve Corp and Ares Management are preparing final bids for Utex Industries, a U.S. manufacturer of sealing products and services used for oil and gas drilling, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

* Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC is exploring a sale of payment processing company Evertec Inc after filing plans to take it public earlier this month, people familiar with the matter said.