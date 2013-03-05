UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

March 5 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* A U.S. senate committee, which began an inquiry into JPMorgan Chase & Co’s multi-billion dollar trading loss last year, is expected to fault certain executives in its report for allowing the bank to build bets without fully warning regulators and investors, the New York Times reported, citing people briefed on the inquiry.

* The City of London’s big banks are considering suing the European Union over rules to cap bonuses after receiving legal advice that the pay regulation could be struck down in court, the Financial Times reported

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc is trying to find ways to keep investing in the profitable, albeit risky, business of buying and selling companies without crossing a rule that will restrict private equity investing, three sources familiar with the new business said over the past week.

* The UK Financial Services Authority is preparing to crack down on asset managers using investors’ money to pay for access to chief executives after discovering that some are spending “tens of millions of pounds” a year on corporate access, the Financial Times reported.

* HSBC Holdings Plc’s management has all but ruled out a relocation of the bank’s headquarters to Hong Kong, stressing it is committed to keeping its domicile in the UK despite the threat of new European bonus restrictions, the Financial Times reported.

* Deutsche Bank is offering a block of 10 million shares in retailer J C Penney Co Inc that is being sold by Vornado Realty Trust, a source familiar with the offering said on Monday.

* Private equity owners are preparing to take HD Supply public, nearly six years after buying the industrial distribution company out of Home Depot Inc for $8.5 billion, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

* U.S. oil and gas explorer Anadarko Petroleum Corp and Indian billionaire Venugopal Dhoot have launched the auction of a 20 percent stake in a Mozambique gas field that could fetch $4.5 billion, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* Private equity firm KKR & Co LP is nearing a deal to buy industrial machinery maker Gardner Denver Inc and could announce the agreement in the next few days, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

* The foundation shareholder of Italian bank Banca Carige SpA is not concerned about a possible dilution of its controlling stake in the lender as a result of a capital increase, a source close to the situation said on Monday.

* Italy’s Moleskine has begun marketing a planned initial public offering to potential investors, sources told Reuters on Monday, while the notebook maker said it had filed a request to list in Milan.

* Axiata Group Bhd, the Malaysia-based telecom operator has approached Bharti Airtel Ltd to acquire the Indian operator’s business in Sri Lanka, according to people privy to the development, the Business Standard reported on Tuesday.