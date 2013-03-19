Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

March 19 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* British private equity group 3i Group Plc has received several bids from fellow buyout firms, Advent International, Apax Partners, Bain Capital and Cinven, for UK software provider Civica, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

* French gas and power group GDF Suez could sell a stake in its gas transport unit GRTgaz, worth between 8.5 billion euros and 10 billion euros ($11-13 billion), to reduce debt, an industry source and several bankers said.

* Liberty Media Corp is close to buying a 25 percent stake in cable operator Charter Communications Inc for about $2.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources familiar with the situation.

* India’s Planning Commission has revived a proposal to hive off ONGC Videsh, the country’s flagship for acquiring oil assets abroad, from its parent Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and list it on domestic and overseas bourses, the Times of India reported. ()

* Grenada’s St. George’s University, which came to prominence in 1983 when U.S. President Ronald Reagan sent in troops to evacuate American students following a military coup, is up for sale and is speaking to private equity firms, hoping to fetch more than $1 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

* Australian iron ore developer Sundance Resources requested a trading halt on Tuesday after Australian Financial Review reported that the company’s suitor, China’s Hanlong Mining, would miss next week’s deadline to progress its $1.4 billion takeover.

* Germany’s Kion Group has hired banks to go public as early as late June as the owners of the world’s No.2 fork lift truck maker seek to cash in on recovering equity markets, two people familiar with the plans told Reuters on Monday.

* A venture of Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (MHI) is evaluating the acquisition of units set up jointly by BGR Energy Systems Ltd and Hitachi Power Europe GmbH, in what could be the harbinger of consolidation in the Indian power generation equipment manufacturing sector, Mint reported, citing two people aware of the development. ()

* Bahrain-based private equity firm Investcorp’s sale of Armacell is under threat as bids for the German insulation firm are due to come in lower than its 500 million euro ($653.30 million) price tag, bankers said on Monday.

* Greek telecoms operator OTE has extended by a month the deadline for bids for its Bulgarian unit Globul, expected to fetch some 700 million euros ($915 million), two sources familiar with the process said.

* Deutsche Telekom is close to appointing Goldman Sachs to manage the sale of its online classified advertising unit Scout24, hoping to fetch at least 1.5 billion euros ($1.94 billion), two sources close to the deal said.