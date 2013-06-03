FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 3, 2013 / 4:21 AM / in 4 years

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Kion Group, the world’s second-biggest maker of fork lift trucks behind Toyota Industries Corp, is close to announcing plans for an initial public share offer, two people familiar with the matter said.

* Debt-laden Spanish telecoms company Telefonica SA is considering the sale of its O2 Ireland mobile operator after receiving interest from potential suitors, the Financial Times reported.

* The Co-operative Group could dispose of its travel agency arm, a joint venture with Thomas Cook, as part of its plan to shore up its finances. ()

* German publisher Springer Science+Business Media might announce plans for an initial public share offer within the next two weeks, a source familiar with the matter said.

* Hedge fund billionaire Steven A. Cohen’s SAC Capital Advisors LP is bracing for about $3.5 billion in redemptions from outside investors as a probe into insider trading at his $15 billion fund intensifies, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
