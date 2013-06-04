FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
June 4, 2013 / 4:21 AM / 4 years ago

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Vodafone Group has revived its evaluation of a potential takeover of Germany’s largest cable operator, Kabel Deutschland Holding AG, a move that would strengthen the UK mobile-phone giant’s position in Europe’s largest economy and cost at least $8.3 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported. ()

* New York-based private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice is considering buying and merging the office maintenance units of Balfour Beatty’s and Rentokil Initial‘s, the Financial Times reported.

* NYSE Euronext is considering a fresh bid to sell its nearly 5 percent stake in commodity bourse Multi-Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), after an earlier attempt failed in March this year, the Business Standard reported, citing the Press Trust of India news agency. ()

* Barcelona-based infrastructure firm Abertis is in talks with Spanish airport operator AENA to sell its stake in London Luton Airport, a spokesman said, in a deal valued by the market at about 400 million euros ($521.18 million).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
