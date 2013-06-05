FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
June 5, 2013 / 5:50 AM / in 4 years

RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Fiat has launched the first part of a three-stage multi-billion euro financing package, seeking to refinance loans taken out by Fiat and Chrysler before the Italian group’s looming purchase of the rest of the U.S. carmaker, bankers said.

* Carlyle Group LP’s aerospace communications firm Arinc Inc has drawn early takeover interest from industry conglomerates and private equity firms including General Electric Co, Rockwell Collins Inc and Thales SA , in an auction that may fetch between $1.3 billion and $1.4 billion, several people familiar with the matter said.

* Private equity firms KKR & Co LP, Warburg Pincus LLC and Cinven Ltd are weighing bids for PRA International, a clinical research group, which is for sale and could fetch as much as $1.3 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Security and data protection company Barracuda Networks is interviewing banks to lead an initial public offering later this year, according to four sources familiar with the matter.

