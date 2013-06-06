FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
#Market News
June 6, 2013

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Ousted Chesapeake Energy Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon is trying to raise $1 billion in capital through private equity firms and sovereign wealth funds for his new company, American Energy Partners, the Financial Times reported. ()

* Private equity firm Kelso & Company has hired Barclays to find a buyer for Custom Building Products, which makes supplies for home furnishings and construction and counts Home Depot Inc as a primary retail partner, three people familiar with the matter said.

* MakerBot, a privately held 3D printer maker, is in talks with unidentified suitors to sell itself, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* The Container Store has begun to hire advisers to prepare for a potential initial public offering, nearly five years after selling itself to the private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners, the New York Times reported. ()

* Indian hospital chain Fortis Healthcare may sell its Vietnam and Hong Kong units for between $380 million and $400 million, the Economic Times reported, citing two persons familiar with the development. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
