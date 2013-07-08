FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 8, 2013 / 5:51 AM / 4 years ago

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is in talks to buy the Bakrie family’s 23.8 percent stake in Indonesia-focused coal miner Bumi Plc, a report on Sunday said.

* Singapore state investor Temasek has not approached the British government about buying a 4.5 billion pound ($6.70 billion) stake in part-nationalised Lloyds Banking Group, industry sources told Reuters on Sunday.

* Canada’s two biggest pension funds are separately looking for partners to potentially bid on Rio Tinto’s stake in Iron Ore Company of Canada, the Wall Street Journal said on Friday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

* China-based staff of GlaxoSmithKline Plc allegedly handed doctors cash and other rewards for prescribing Botox, according to the Wall Street Journal, the latest scandal to hit the British drugmaker which is under investigation by Chinese police.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.