#Market News
July 9, 2013 / 4:05 AM / 4 years ago

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Citi Venture Capital International, the private equity arm of Citigroup, is in talks to buy a majority stake in India’s Sansera Engineering for about 3.4 billion rupees ($56 million), two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

* Financier Nat Rothschild has asked Britain’s financial market watchdog to look into whether Indonesia-focused coal miner Bumi made misleading statements to the market, a source said.

* U.S. private equity firm TPG is buying TSL Education, publisher of the Times Educational Supplement, from European private equity firm Charterhouse in a deal worth 400 million pounds ($595.30 million), two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

* Streaming video site Hulu has attracted three bids of over $1 billion from suitors including a partnership of AT&T Inc and Chernin Group, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
