Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

July 10 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Glencore Xstrata PLC is looking to sell its Dakota Growers Pasta Co business as it continues to divest assets acquired from its $6 billion purchase of Canadian grain handler Viterra last year, according to three sources with knowledge of the process.

* Pinnacle Foods and Fresh Del Monte are among the companies considering offers for Del Monte Foods’ canned foods business, a deal that could be worth more than $1.5 billion, four people familiar with the process said on Tuesday.

* French auto parts maker Faurecia will announce on Wednesday that it plans to sell one of its French factories and cut jobs at another as it grapples with the slump in demand hitting European automakers, business daily Les Echos reported on Tuesday.

* Maxim magazine, the bawdy men’s title that went up for sale in March, is seeing some bids of about $20 million, less than a tenth of the price its owners paid six years ago, according to people familiar with the situation, Bloomberg reported. ()