Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
#Market News
July 11, 2013 / 4:01 AM / in 4 years

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* QVT Financial LP, the third-largest shareholder in obesity drugmaker Vivus Inc, intends to vote for the full slate of nine directors proposed by dissident investor First Manhattan Co, a source familiar with QVT’s thinking said on Wednesday.

* Luxury down jacket maker Moncler aims to float in Milan in December with a valuation of about 2 billion euros allowing investors to cash in on the brand’s stellar growth, sources close to the matter said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
