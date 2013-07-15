FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
#Market News
July 15, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG is seeking financing for a potential bid for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc , a transaction that if successful would be the largest healthcare deal of the year, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

* U.S. General Electric Co is gearing up for a 3.5 billion pound ($5.3 billion) counterbid for British engineer Invensys Plc that would trump last week’s offer from France’s Schneider Electric SA, a newspaper said on Sunday.

* JPMorgan Chase & Co is following a move by rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc to explore sales of its metal warehouse business, the Financial Times said on Sunday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
