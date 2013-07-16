FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
#Market News
July 16, 2013 / 4:11 AM / 4 years ago

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Germany’s Siemens AG and Allianz SE may be interested in taking stakes in highway toll company Toll Collect, the German business daily Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing company sources.

* Source Bioscience Plc says in advanced talks to acquire Vindon Healthcare

* AT&T Inc is drawing a takeover wishlist of wireless carriers in Europe, from giants Telefonica SA and Vodafone Group Plc assets to U.K. mobile-phone venture EE, according to people familiar with the company’s plans, Bloomberg reported. ()

