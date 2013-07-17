FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2013 / 4:14 AM / 4 years ago

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* China’s Shuanghui International Holdings, which has agreed to buy U.S. pork producer Smithfield Foods Inc for $4.7 billion, plans to list the combined company in Hong Kong after completing the takeover, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

* Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to receive initial takeover bids as soon as this week after attracting interest from a few drugmakers, including Amgen Inc, according to several people familiar with the matter.

* Dell Inc Chief Executive Michael Dell and his private equity partner Silver Lake would decline to raise their $24.4 billion bid for the world’s No. 3 PC maker even if a vote on their offer is delayed, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* France’s Orange is considering the sale of its Dominican Republic business in a deal that could fetch up to 900 million euros ($1.2 billion), as it exits non-core markets to pay down debt, seven people with knowledge of the situation said.

* Australian surfwear company Billabong International Ltd will sell its DaKine clothing and accessories brand and jettison Chief Executive Launa Inman as part of a A$395 million ($359 million) refinancing deal with a former private-equity suitor.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.