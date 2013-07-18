FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
July 18, 2013

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Two of the options suggested by activist shareholder Nelson Peltz on Wednesday for PepsiCo Inc are unlikely, according to a source familiar with PepsiCo’s thinking.

* U.S. private equity company J.C. Flowers is in the final stages of negotiations to buy 450 million pounds ($682.8 million) of Northern Rock loans from the British government, the Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

* Overseas Union Enterprise will raise about $600.2 million ($476 million) after pricing the initial public offering of its hospitality trust at the bottom of its indicative price range, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
