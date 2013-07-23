FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
#Market News
July 23, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Apparel company Fifth & Pacific Cos Inc is in late-stage talks to sell its denim business Lucky Brand to private equity firm Advent International, according to three sources familiar with the process.

* A consortium led by steelmaker Aperam has made the only binding offer so far for Finnish group Outokumpu’s stainless steel plant in Terni, Italy, two sources familiar with the matter said.

* French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen is in preliminary talks to sell part of its financing arm to Banco Santander or merge it with the Spanish bank’s assets, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

* AstraZeneca Plc, Pfizer Inc and Novartis AG are among the suitors preparing bids for Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc, the drugmaker that snubbed an unsolicited offer from Amgen Inc, Bloomberg reported two people familiar with the matter as saying. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

