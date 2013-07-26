RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

July 26 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Australian petrol and convenience store retailer United Petroleum is exploring a potential sale or a joint venture of the business that has a value of about A$1 billion ($921 million) including debt, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* Private equity firm Oaktree Capital Group LLC has tapped Goldman Sachs Group to find a buyer for packaging company Tekni-Plex, in a deal that could fetch around $800 million, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

* Russian oil major Rosneft is seeking a stake in Azerbaijan’s Absheron gas project, sources close to the talks said, in the latest move that may help it become a competitor of Russia’s gas exporter Gazprom.

* The Bank of Italy has told mid-sized lender Banca Popolare di Milano to revive a now-frozen plan to turn the cooperative lender into a joint-stock company, sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

* Malaysia’s state pension fund will invest half a billion euros ($660 million) in industrial property in Germany and office space in France, according to sources familiar with the deals, signalling growing appetite for high-yielding property assets as Europe’s main economies show signs of recovery.

* Blue Bird Group, the biggest taxi operator in Indonesia, plans to seek at least $600 million in an initial public offering in the country, three people with knowledge of the matter said, Bloomberg reported.()