Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Aug 1 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Deutsche Bank and Italian businessman Maurizio Borletti have sold French luxury department store chain Printemps to Qatari investors for 1.75 billion euros ($2.32 billion), a source familiar with the transaction told Reuters.

* Private equity firm American Securities LLC is exploring a possible sale of specialty chemicals manufacturer General Chemical Corp that could fetch more than $1 billion, three people familiar with the matter said this week.

* Credit Suisse Group AG is in advanced talks to sell a private equity business to Grosvenor Capital Management LP as the bank adapts to stricter rules for managing capital and risk, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

* Royal Dutch Shell will sell at least four more oil blocks in Nigeria in its latest divestment from Africa’s top oil exporter, three oil industry sources familiar with the deals said on Wednesday.