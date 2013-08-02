FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2013

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Aug 2 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* U.S. insurer American International Group Inc is still in talks about selling its aircraft leasing unit to a Chinese consortium after missing a July 31 deadline to close the $4.8 billion deal, sources said.

* Austrian packaging group Constantia Flexibles has hired banks for an initial public offering that could take place this year, sources familiar with the situation said.

* Terra Firma Capital Partners, the buyout group run by dealmaker Guy Hands, is close to agreeing a deal to sell its Northern Irish gas distribution company Phoenix Energy Holdings Group to Hastings Funds Management, Bloomberg reported.

* ICU Medical Inc (ICUI), the California-based maker of intravenous medical equipment, is in exclusive talks to sell itself to Chicago private-equity firm GTCR LLC, said people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported. ()

