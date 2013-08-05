Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Aug 5 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Private equity firm MBK Partners is in exclusive talks to buy a controlling stake in ING Groep’s South Korean insurance unit, a source briefed on the matter said on Monday.

* Management software company Compuware Corp has renewed efforts to sell itself, courting not just the buyers of rival BMC Software Inc but also CA Technologies Inc and other buyout firms, several people familiar with the matter said.

* Sports nutrition beverage company CytoSport, the parent of Muscle Milk, is considering an initial public offering later this year, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

* Lukoil, Russia’s No.2 crude producer, has its sights set on Iraq’s northern Kirkuk oilfield that straddles the border with the autonomous Kurdish region and is a flashpoint in relations between the two sides, an industry source said on Friday.

* Gavilon, which earlier this year sold its grain-trading business, has retained Barclays to help it find a buyer for its remaining energy business in a deal that could fetch around $1 billion, according to two people familiar with the matter.

* Private equity firm Odyssey Investment Partners LLC is exploring a sale of TNT Crane & Rigging Inc, one of the largest U.S. crane service providers, in a deal that could fetch more than $800 million, three people familiar with the matter said this week.