Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

August 7, 2013

Aug 7 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc is considering making a bid for the Hong Kong supermarket business being sold by a company controlled by Asia’s richest man Li Ka-shing, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* Global Tower Partners, a U.S. wireless tower operator, is up for sale and may fetch more than $4 billion, according to a person familiar with the asset.

* Three big-name bidders for Rio Tinto’s majority stake in Canada’s largest iron ore producer are now out of the running, sources familiar with the talks said on Tuesday, after offers came in well below the mining group’s targets.

* Amgen Inc is expected to sweeten its offer to acquire Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc to $130 per share after its previous bid was rejected as too low, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

