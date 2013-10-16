FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
October 16, 2013 / 6:08 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Advance Auto Parts Inc plans to buy closely held General Parts International Inc for a little more than $2 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* JPMorgan Chase & Co has reached an agreement with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to pay $100 million to settle charges related to the bank’s “London Whale” trading scandal, according to the Wall Street Journal.

* Amazon.com Inc is developing smartphones with HTC Corp, putting it in a position to compete with Apple Inc and Google Inc, the Financial Times reported.

* JP Morgan’s One Equity Partners (OEP) is seeking to sell its majority stake in Austrian packaging group Constantia Flexibles, either through a stock market listing or a trade sale, three people familiar with the matter said.

* Cerberus Capital Management LP, the private equity firm that focuses on distressed assets, signed a non-disclosure agreement with BlackBerry Ltd, gaining access to financial information it could use to formulate a bid for the smartphone maker, a person with knowledge of the situation told Bloomberg. ()

* Shipbuilder OSX Brasil SA, controlled by tycoon Eike Batista, reached an agreement with Brazil’s development bank BNDES on Monday to refinance a 518 million reais ($237.6 million) loan for 30 days, newspaper Estado de S. Paulo reported.

* A decision by Alitalia’s biggest shareholder, Air France-KLM, on whether to participate in an emergency share issue for the near-bankrupt Italian airline is evenly balanced, a source close to the Franco-Dutch carrier said on Tuesday.

* BP Plc, the operator of the North Sea Forties oil pipeline, has advised buyers that the crude is currently expected to keep flowing during a planned strike at the Grangemouth oil refinery, an industry source said on Tuesday.

* Underwriters have recommended that the Philippines’ Travellers International Hotel Group price its initial public offering at 11.28 Philippine pesos a share, just above the middle of an indicative price range, said two people with knowledge of the matter.

