October 17, 2013 / 4:06 AM / 4 years ago

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Swiss luxury group Richemont is informally looking for potential buyers for its fashion brand Chloe and received a non-binding offer this month from private equity firm Change Capital for leather goods maker Lancel, sources close to the matter said.

* Privately held natural gas exploration and production company Rice Energy is planning for an initial public offering that could value the company at as much as $2.5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena will sound out foreign investors in London over the next few days to raise support for a hefty 2.5 billion euro ($3.37 billion) capital increase that the troubled Italian bank must complete next year.

