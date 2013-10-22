FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest
#Market News
October 22, 2013 / 8:43 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by the media On Tuesday:

* Etihad Airways is close to placing an order that could kick off a $50 billion jet-buying spree from the Gulf as the region’s carriers flex their muscles in an industry hit by weak margins and high fuel prices.

* Tri Pointe Homes Inc, a homebuilder backed by Barry Sternlicht’s Starwood Capital Group LLC, is in advanced talks to buy Weyerhaeuser Co’s homebuilding division for about $2.7 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

* RadioShack has secured a fresh round of financing from GE Capital, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

