RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Boeing Co has secured commitments for around 200 of its 737 Max aircraft, the upgraded variant of its best-selling short-haul planes, from multiple Chinese customers, said two sources familiar with the deals.

* British bank Royal Bank of Scotland is expected to name Morgan Stanley as the lead underwriter for a proposed initial public offering of its U.S. subsidiary, Citizens Financial Group Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Apax Partners LLP is in advanced talks to acquire medical cost containment services company One Call Care Management Inc from Odyssey Investment Partners LLC for more than $2 billion, three people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

* Gypsum Management and Supply Inc, a privately held maker of specialty building materials, is exploring a sale that may fetch more than $600 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

* China’s Shunfeng Photovoltaic International Ltd has signed a preliminary deal to buy the main China unit of Suntech Power, two sources close to the matter said on Friday.

* French retailer Carrefour SA hired two investment banks to prepare an initial public offering for its Brazil unit, according to a report published on the website of business magazine Exame late on Thursday.

* The Russian government may increase the mineral extraction tax (MET) for state-owned gas producer Gazprom by almost $4 billion to replenish state coffers, the Kommersant daily reported on Friday.

* Sinopec Group wants to sell half of its two biggest shale gas acreages in Canada to spread costs and accelerate their development, as the Chinese energy company focuses increasingly on return of investment, an executive said.

* The president and CEO of Japan’s Mizuho Financial Group , Yasuhiro Sato, is likely to survive a scandal involving loans to members of organised crime syndicates, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.