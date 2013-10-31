FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest
#Market News
October 31, 2013 / 3:46 AM / 4 years ago

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Australia’s Nine Entertainment Co Pty Ltd is seeking to raise as much as $570 million in an initial public offering, a person familiar with the process said, a move that will help the troubled TV network pay down debt.

* Energy Future Holdings (EFH), the embattled Texas power generator, is planning to make a $270 million interest payment due on Friday, according to a person familiar with the matter.

* Barrick Gold, which is attempting to reduce its debt load, is considering a wide range of options from a strategic equity investment to further streaming deals that yield upfront cash, according to several sources familiar with the situation.

* US Airways Group and American Airlines are considering giving up takeoff and landing slots at Washington’s Ronald Reagan National Airport to win regulator approval of their $11 billion merger, two people familiar with the matter said.

* China’s Bank of Chongqing Co Ltd has priced its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) at HK$6.00 each, slightly below the mid-point of a marketing range, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday, putting the deal value at HK$4.25 billion ($548 million).

