UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Inc, owned by private equity firm Blackstone Group LP, is aiming to launch its initial public offering the week of Dec. 2, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

* Investment firm General Atlantic has hired Goldman Sachs to sell German-based laboratory services company Amedes and is discussing offers up to 800 million euros, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

* Insolvent German home improvement retailer Praktiker has attracted a second offer for its stores, this time for more of the shops, two people familiar with the situation said.

* Credit Suisse Group AG has dismissed a trader who cost the bank roughly $6 million in losses from “unusual trading activities” that are being looked at by regulators, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

* New York-based Ziff Brothers Investments plans to gradually shut down its U.S. hedge fund, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

* Wells Fargo & Co, the fourth-largest U.S. bank, has settled claims with a U.S. government agency over bad mortgages the bank sold ahead of the financial crisis, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

* The Royal Bank of Scotland has suspended two traders in its foreign exchange division amid global investigations into the possible manipulation of the $5.3 trillion-a-day forex market, the Financial Times reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

* China’s Central Huijin Investment Co, the government’s main holding firm for state-owned financial companies, is considering merging some of the major Chinese brokerages in which it has controlling stakes directly or indirectly, the official Securities Times said on Friday.