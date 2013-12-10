FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 10, 2013 / 6:01 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Three state-owned Gulf firms are considering a joint bid for a minority stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp’s Middle East and North Africa unit, a deal that could be worth between $8 billion and $10 billion, three banking sources said.

* Freedom Group Inc proposed on Monday to raise $225 million in debt and equity to help buy out some of private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP’s investors, in a deal that values the controversial gun maker at about $1.2 billion.

* Nokia has offered to pay a 270 million euro ($369 million) deposit to Indian authorities to unfreeze assets in a tax dispute, according to sources familiar with the matter.

* Brazil’s antitrust watchdog Cade has not ruled out the possible division of wireless carrier TIM Participações SA into units to be bought up by local rivals, a government source familiar with the agency’s reasoning told Reuters on Monday.

* The board of Italy’s Monte dei Paschi di Siena is expected to meet later this week to discuss the timing of a three-billion euro capital increase as its top shareholder raises pressure to delay the issue, sources said on Monday.

