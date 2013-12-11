FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest
December 11, 2013 / 6:00 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Bankers are assembling financing packages of around 200 million euros ($275.4 million) to back a sale of Norwegian children’s furniture maker Stokke, after final round bids were submitted on Monday, banking sources said on Tuesday.

* Discovery Communication’s board discussed making a possible run at sought-after cable company Scripps Network Interactive, home to the Food Network and HGTV, according to a report in Variety citing a person with knowledge of the Discovery board meeting.

* British bus and rail operator FirstGroup Plc has received a letter from one of its biggest shareholders, urging the company to sell its U.S. businesses in order to pay down debt, the Financial Times reported.

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on

