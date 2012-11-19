FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest
November 19, 2012

Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* BP Plc plans to spend up to 3.7 billion pounds ($5.9 billion) buying back its shares after agreeing last week to pay record criminal penalties over the Deepwater Horizon disaster, Britain’s Sunday Times said in an unsourced report.

* Online grocer Ocado has opened talks with lenders about a potential renegotiation of its loan terms, but claims it is not in imminent danger of breaching its banking covenants, the Telegraph reported.

