July 20, 2012 / 4:17 AM / in 5 years

Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* DLF Ltd, India’s biggest real estate company, is set to sign a deal with Mumbai-based Lodha Developers for selling one of its showcase non-core assets, the 17-acre National Textile Corporation (NTC) land in Mumbai, Business Standard reported.

* Indian infrastructure firm Gayatri Projects is in talks with Jindal Power, the unlisted arm of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, for a possible stake sale in a power project jointly developed by NCC and Gayatri, the Economic Times reported.

