UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest
July 25, 2012 / 6:23 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Germany’s largest drugmaker Bayer AG is in talks to sell its blood glucose meters business, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing industry and financial sources.

* Norddeutsche Landesbank, one of Germany’s biggest Landesbanken, is expected to reveal on Wednesday that it has struck a deal to have a 15 billion euro ($18.13 billion)portfolio of assets part-guaranteed by its two state owners - the Länder governments of Lower Saxony and Saxony Anhalt, the Financial Times reported.

* Philippine Airlines Inc plans to beef up its capital by another $500 million “in the near future” to fund a fleet modernization program intended to bring the storied flag carrier back to profitability amid a highly competitive environment, reported the Inquirer.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
