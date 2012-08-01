UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Aug 1 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Health club chain 24 Hour Fitness is up for sale, people briefed on the matter said. Forstmann Little, the private equity firm that owns 24 Hour Fitness, has hired Goldman Sachs to run the auction process, the New York Times reported.

* Cellphone tower operator Crown Castle International Corp has emerged as the lead bidder for the wireless broadcast towers that T-Mobile USA is trying to sell, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

* A private equity consortium is aiming to scoop-up lab-testing company, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings in a huge leveraged buyout and take it private, Mergermarket reported, quoting sources familiar with the situation.