UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Armajaro Asset Management, the $1.5bn commodities hedge fund founded by commodities trader Anthony Ward, is to launch a fund to invest in financial stocks on Oct.1, reported the Financial Times.

* CRH Plc, the $13.7 billion Irish building materials group, is close to picking up a 51 percent stake in Jaiprakash Associates Ltd’s cement operations in Gujarat at an enterprise value of about Rs 4,200 crore, the Economic Times reported, citing two persons familiar with the development.

* Brazilian bank Itau Unibanco Holding SA is considering a bid for Citizens, the American unit of British state-controlled lender Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc , the Sunday Times reported, without citing sources.

* International Airlines Group SA is considering the case for buying a minority stake in American Airlines to expand their commercial partnership and ensure the United States carrier remains part of Oneworld, the global airline alliance, the Financial Times reported.

* MGM Advantage, one of the oldest names in British life insurance, could fall into the hands of TDR Capital, a City of London private equity house, in a deal that might prove controversial for both regulators and members, reported the Independent, citing sources close to the process.

* A Qatari investment group has bought a 38 percent stake in Anya Hindmarch in a deal valuing the luxury handbag and accessories company’s equity at 70 million pounds ($109.20 million), reported the Financial Times.

* Invesco, the biggest shareholder in JJB Sports Plc , wants to buy the ailing retailer’s outstanding debt in an attempt to take control of the company, the Sunday Times reported.

* Wipro Ltd has identified companies in Sydney, Singapore and West Asia for its second acquisition this year, primarily to strengthen its consulting business, reported Mint, citing Kirk Strawser, managing partner and global head of Wipro Consulting Services.