UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Aug 16 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Warburg Pincus LLC and TPG Capital Management LP , the private-equity owners of Neiman Marcus Group Inc , are looking for an exit after holding on to the company for an unexpectedly long seven years, reported the Wall Street Journal citing people familiar with the matter.

* Facebook Inc is seeking to expedite the payout of its Instagram acquisition before the deal closes by using an obscure California law to issue stock without registering it with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Times reported.

* Canada’s Barrick Gold Corp, the world’s largest gold producer, has been exploring a sale of its 74 percent stake in African Barrick, the Financial Times reported.

* Reliance Industries Ltd is in talks with British oil giant BP Plc to buy its petrochemicals plant in Malaysia as it seeks to replicate its domestic success in building fully integrated operations in all its businesses, the Economic Times reported.

* Accountancy group BDO is in advanced talks to take over rival PKF ABS Ltd as it attempts to bridge the gap between it and the “big four” through acquisitions, reported the Telegraph.

* Nestle SA has no plans to split itself like rival Kraft Foods Inc or spin off its Nespresso coffee unit, the food and beverage maker’s Chairman Peter Brabeck told Swiss business paper Finanz und Wirtschaft.

* Spanish bank Santander SA hopes to raise as much as $4 billion in an initial public offering of a portion of its Mexican unit, Bloomberg reported.

* Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC plans to raise between $10 billion and $12 billion for its next main buyout fund, Bloomberg reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

* Japan’s Sharp Corp has entered into talks with an overseas manufacturer to negotiate the sale of its key solar cell factory in western Japan, Japanese media reported, as the prospect of deep losses forces it to look for cash injections.