FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 17, 2012 / 6:15 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Travelodge Hotels Ltd will shed one in ten of its hotels under a major overhaul to be unveiled today, as its lenders agree to write off almost 720 million pounds ($1.13 billion) of debt, the Telegraph reported.

* Virgin Rail’s losing bid for the West Coast train franchise is understood to have been officially rated by Britain’s Department for Transport as a more “deliverable” offer than that of FirstGroup Plc, the Telegraph reported.

* Cinven Ltd, the private equity group, is poised to buy Mercury Pharma, a UK-based generic medicines business, for £465 million ($732.01 million)from its rival HgCapital Trust Plc, the Financial Times reported, citing individuals close to the transaction.

* Dish Network Corp must seek a partner to enter the mobile broadband market and is not likely to build a network from scratch because of delays from U.S. regulators, company Chairman Charlie Ergen told the Denver Business Journal and the Denver Post.

* Video game publisher Electronic Arts Inc, the name behind the highly popular “Sim City” and “Battlefield” titles, is exploring a sale, the New York Post reported, citing sources.

* Sharp Corp may sell its copier and air-conditioner businesses, Japanese media including the Nikkei business daily reported, as shrinking piles of cash prompt the company to consider restructuring its non-core assets.

* The Nagpur-based Abhijeet Group signed a $7 billion (Rs 39,069 crore)deal with US-based FJS Energy LLC for coal supply to fire its steel and power units in India, the Business Standard reported.

* India’s state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation will shortly farm out nearly 26 percent stake in its KG-DWN-2004/6 block in the Krishna-Godavari basin to Japan’s Inpex Corp, the Business Standard reported.

* India’s biggest engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd is planning to acquire the entire stake of US-based Flowserve Corp in their 50:50 joint venture Audco India Ltd, the Mint reported.

* Wipro Furniture, a part of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting Group, may be considering at least two acquisition targets-a Bangalore-based furniture brand and another overseas chain-to strengthen its presence in the office furniture market, the Mint reported, citing two people close to the development.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.