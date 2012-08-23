FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest
August 23, 2012 / 6:00 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* The proposed Glencore-Xstrata merger suffered another blow on Thursday after ISS, the shareholder advisory firm closely followed by US institutional investors, recommended shareholders vote against the combination.

* Anglo American Plc is close to a deal with Codelco that would see the Chilean copper miner buy a 24.5 percent share of the London-listed group’s Anglo Sur assets for about $1.8 billion, ending their long-running dispute.

* Hertz Global Holdings Inc, trying to bring life to a stalled deal for Dollar Thrifty Automotive, has begun asking shareholders for the price at which they would sell the company, Bloomberg News reported.

* Sony Corp is considering hundreds of layoffs at a mobile phone plant in Sweden, a newspaper reported on Wednesday, in what would be one of the first major strategic decisions by the Japanese company on its former joint venture with Ericsson.

* Sharp Corp’s main creditors Mizuho Corporate Bank and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group are considering extending another 230 billion yen ($2.90 billion) in loans to the struggling TV maker, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday.

