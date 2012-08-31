FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest
August 31, 2012

UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Aug 31 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Fast-growing technology companies would be allowed to float as little as 10 percent of their business on the London Stock Exchange under proposals being weighed up by Downing Street, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

* Axa, one of Europe’s largest insurers, has teamed up with Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Ltd to invest Y50 billion ($640 million) in buying up Tokyo office buildings, providing the latest evidence that the market has passed its nadir, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

* Private equity firm Guggenheim Partners is close to buying “Golden Globe” producer Dick Clark Productions after “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest and his backers withdrew from talks, the Hollywood Reporter newspaper said.

