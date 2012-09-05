FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 5, 2012 / 4:10 AM / 5 years ago

Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* The owner of Canadian retailer Hudson’s Bay Co has hired banks to explore an initial public offering of the firm’s Canadian department stores to raise about C$500 million ($506.9 million), the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

* Madrid is planning to provide 4.5 billion euros ($5.65 billion)of stopgap rescue money to Bankia, the nationalised bank, by injecting it with Spanish government debt, the Financial Times reported.

* Stockholm-based Brummer & Partners is preparing one of the largest new European hedge fund launches of 2012 with a vehicle, which will demand longer-term monetary commitments from investors, the Financial Times reported.

