RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

March 28 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Bain Capital LLC, Carlyle Group LP and Thomas H. Lee Partners LP are among the private equity firms competing for Carestream Health Inc, a medical imaging systems provider that its owner Onex Corp hopes to sell for as much as $3.5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Italian oil and gas group Eni SpA is considering opening its business in Iraq to investment by China National Petroleum Corp after offering it a stake in its bumper Mozambique gas field earlier this month, two sources said.

* Cyprus is to become the first euro zone country to apply capital controls - with limits on credit card transactions, daily withdrawals, money transfers abroad and the cashing of cheques - intended to prevent a vast outflow of euros when its banks open on Thursday, the financial times reported. ()

* Spanish banking group La Caixa has hired Morgan Stanley to sell a stake in its property management company, two people familiar with the matter said, capitalising on rising interest from investors in the clean-up of banks’ soured real estate assets.

* German luxury carmaker Daimler AG aims to sell the remaining 7.5 percent stake it holds in European aerospace group EADS in the second half of this year, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

* Clearwire Corp plans to notify Sprint Nextel Corp on Thursday that it will tap another $80 million of financing in April as part of its deal with the No. 3 U.S. wireless carrier, two people close to the matter said.

* Italy’s financial police searched the Milan offices of Japanese bank Nomura Holdings Inc on Wednesday as part of an investigation into Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena, judicial sources said.

* Octo Telematics, an Italy-based company that makes vehicle recording devices for the auto insurance market, is looking for a buyer and will send information to potential bidders in the second part of April, a person close to the matter said.