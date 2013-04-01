FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
#Market News
April 1, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media over the weekend:

* Private equity firm KKR has entered into exclusive talks to buy a majority of French fashion brands Maje, Sandro and Claudie Pierlot, according to a source familiar with the transaction.

* Greece’s international lenders have asked Athens to halt National Bank’s takeover of rival Eurobank, worried that the resulting lender would be too big for the state to deal with, two bankers close to the talks told Reuters on Saturday.

