Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

April 5 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Blackstone Group LP will visit Dell Inc’s headquarters on Monday to begin an in-depth analysis of the company, sources said, a strong sign the buyout firm is proceeding with an offer that could upset founder Michael Dell’s $24.4 billion buyout bid.

* Rio Tinto Plc has hired investment bank Macquarie to sell its majority stake in the Northparkes copper mine in Australia, a source familiar with the matter said, adding to a growing list of planned divestments.

* The Bank of Italy has ordered former top executives of Monte dei Paschi di Siena to pay a total of 5 million euros ($6.43 million) for a lack of controls over risky trades at the bank, two sources close to the situation said.

* UK drinks group Diageo Plc’s mandatory tender offer to buy up to 26 percent of shares in India’s United Spirits Ltd will start on April 10 and end on April 26, a manager for the deal said on Friday.

* MF Global Holdings Ltd’s court-appointed trustee has blamed Jon Corzine’s dangerous trading strategy and inadequate risk controls for helping to bring down the brokerage, the Financial Times reported. ()

* Deutsche Telekom AG is looking into improving the terms of a proposed merger of its T-Mobile USA unit with MetroPCS Communications Inc as a last resort to win over shareholders ahead of a vote on the deal next week, two people familiar with Deutsche Telekom’s thinking said on Thursday.

* Italy will hike its planned target for government bond issuance in 2013 and 2014 to pay off a portion of outstanding state debts to the private sector, a senior treasury source told Reuters.

* Cerberus Capital Management LP CBS.UL will try to increase its stake in Japan’s Seibu Holdings to 44.7 percent from 32.4 percent and proposed eight members to the board, stepping up a battle with the railway and real estate group’s management.

* The mystery lender behind a Thai billionaire’s $9.4 billion purchase of a stake in China’s No.2 insurer was UBS AG , which offered a last minute and complex financing package known to only a few involved, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

* Restructuring specialist Hilco is set to throw British entertainment retailer HMV a lifeline in a 50-million-pound ($75.90 million) deal that will save 2,500 jobs, Sky News reported.

* Revised takeover offers for Australia’s Billabong International Ltd have come in considerably lower than indicative bids, with the highest valuing the struggling surfwear firm at only A$287 million ($298.67 million), the Australian Financial Review reported on Friday.

* The family owners of Italian suitmaker Pal Zileri are looking to sell their holding and bring in external investors to boost the brand’s international expansion and revive its fortunes, sources close the matter have said.