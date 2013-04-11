Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

April 11 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* For the second year in a row, Goldman Sachs Group Inc fended off a shareholder proposal that could have led to a messy public vote to strip Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein of his chairman’s title.

* Carlyle Group LP has hired a former UBS banker to launch an Indonesia office, people with direct knowledge of the matter said, becoming the first major private equity firm to set up shop on its own in Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

* A private equity consortium bid $65 per share, or $11.1 billion, for Life Technologies Corp, but fell short of a rival offer from Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, two people familiar with the matter said.

* Spain’s Telefonica is planning a partial listing of its Colombian business to help it cut debt, Spanish online news site El Confidencial reported, citing financial sources.

* Russian mining and steel group Mechel said it has been in negotiations with potential buyers about disposing of a minority stake in its Mechel Mining unit, Chief Financial Officer Stanislav Ploschenko said.