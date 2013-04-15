Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

April 15 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media over the weekend and on Monday:

* Trader Glencore International Plc is expected to agree to concessions this week to ease Chinese worries over its grip on the supply of copper, clearing the final regulatory hurdle in its $32 billion acquisition of miner Xstrata Plc , analysts and industry sources said.

* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc is nearing a deal to buy genetic testing equipment maker Life Technologies Corp for close to $13 billion, according to four people familiar with the matter, in what would be one of the year’s biggest corporate takeovers.

* Dutch financial services company ING Groep NV is targeting a May launch of the sale of its $1.2 billion stake in Thailand’s TMB Bank PCL, people familiar with the matter told Reuters, awaiting Malaysian election results to include more bidders.

* Wells Fargo & Co is slashing an approved list of money managers and investment vehicles that its stockbrokers market to the firm’s wealthy clients, a change of direction that has rattled the third-largest U.S. brokerage network, according to documents reviewed by Reuters.

* Royal Mail is heading for a stock market flotation in the autumn, but at a knockdown price of less than £2.5 billion, The Times reported. ()

* CVC Capital Partners, the private equity firm that owns Formula One, is in the early stages of preparing an offer for online gambling group Betfair Group Plc, Sky News reported, citing a person close to the situation. ()

* Liquor baron Kishore Chhabria’s Allied Blenders & Distillers (ABD) is discussing a $1 billion merger deal with rival Tilaknagar Industries Ltd, makers of Mansion House brandy, in what could be the biggest consolidation move in Indian liquor industry after Vijay Mallya’s takeover of Shaw Wallace & Co almost a decade ago, the Times of India reported. ()

* Evraz Plc, Russia’s largest steel producer, has set initial yield guidance of 6.75 percent for a planned 7-year dollar Eurobond, a banking source told Reuters on Friday.

* Cambridge-based slot machine technology manufacturer Quixant, is hoping to tap into soaring global demand for gaming and gambling by listing on London’s AIM later this year, the Financial Times reported. ()

* A consortium led by Luxembourg-based stainless steel maker Aperam SA is the front runner for the acquisition of the Acciai Speciali Terni (AST) plant in Italy, market sources said this week.