Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

April 17 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Private equity mogul Stephen Feinberg is exploring a bid for Freedom Group Inc, the Bushmaster rifle manufacturer that his firm, Cerberus Capital Management LP , put up for sale after one of its guns was used in a Connecticut school shooting late last year, three people familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

* Daimler AG is offering its 7.5 percent stake in Airbus parent company EADS at between 36.20 euros ($47.53) and 37 euros per share, a source close to the deal said.

* High-end grocery store chain Fairway Market priced its initial public offering of 13.7 million Class A shares at $13 each, above its expected range, according to a person familiar with the matter.

* State-run Chang Hwa Commercial Bank Ltd will issue a 1 billion - 1.5 billion yuan ($161.73 million to $242.60 million) bond, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, in the latest sign of growing demand for yuan-denominated products as Taiwan-China ties gather steam.

* Private equity firm Aurora Capital Group has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc to explore a sale of Mitchell International Inc, a U.S. car and property claims software company, three people familiar with the matter said this week.

* The Japanese beverages giant Suntory Holdings Ltd is in talks with banks about assembling a knockout bid to buy Lucozade and Ribena, two of Britain’s most popular soft drinks which are owned by the FTSE-100 pharmaceuticals giant GlaxoSmithKline Plc , Sky News reported. ()

* Buyout firm Astorg Partners has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc to look for a buyer for France’s leading funeral services firm, OGF, sources familiar with the mandate said.

* Cathedral Capital, one of the top-performing underwriters in the Lloyd’s of London insurance market is being put up for sale, according to a Sky News report. Cathedral, which is majority-owned by Alchemy, the private equity group, is expected to command a price tag of more than 250 million pounds, it said. ()

* The initial public offering of Dutch financial services group ING Groep NV’s unit ING U.S. is scheduled to be priced on May 1 and shares will begin trading on May 2, according to a market source.