RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

April 22 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* As many as half of the 21 companies that the British government holds shares in could be wholly or partly privatised within five to eight years, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing Mark Russel who heads the Shareholder Executive.

* Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd and Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co Ltd will begin talks on a possible merger, according to three sources familiar with the discussion.

* U.S. financial services company Ameriprise Financial is lining up an 800 million pound ($1.22 billion)bid for Lloyds Banking Group’s Scottish Widows asset management arm, the Sunday Times reported.

* Hewlett-Packard Co, the world’s largest PC maker, may sell its stake in India’s Mphasis Ltd, Mint reported.()

* France-based electrical goods retailer Darty Plc has been put up for sale, according to French daily Le Figaro.

* U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital is putting China’s UniTrust Finance & Leasing Corp up for sale, seeking $800 million, and has hired Morgan Stanley and UBS to handle the deal, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

* American Tower Corp is in fresh discussions to acquire TowerVision India, a smaller independent telecom tower management firm, jointly owned by Israel’s Fore Group and private equity firm Quadrangle, the Times of India reported. ()